PIA staff returns valuables to female passenger from London

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) staff on Saturday returned valuables of a female passenger who arrived at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, from London, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the woman left her belongings in the boarding lounge from where the PIA staff picked it up and later handed it over to the woman.

The woman who arrived from London was travelling to Peshawar from Karachi airport via PK350 when she left the bag that carried British pounds, jewelry and other valuables.

This is not the first time that the PIA employees have returned lost valuables to the customers.

Previously, a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) staff returned a bag containing gold ornaments, foreign currency, laptop and other valuables to its owner at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport.

a passenger was traveling from Karachi to Lahore via Pakistan International Airline’s (PIA) flight PK-368 when he forgot his hand bag at the domestic lounge.

Meanwhile, Jinnah International Airport’s terminal manager found an abandoned hand bag at the lounge and informed the authorities about the bag. Later, the PIA officials managed contact with the passenger and handed it over to the real owner after carrying out necessary procedures.

