PIA staff to perform election duties on February 8

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) employees will perform election duties on February 8, confirmed its spokesperson on Friday.

According to details, as many as 1,100 PIA employees will perform election duties on February 8.

The training of the employees will start from January 1, 2024, in the Ghani Chowrangi Site Area and Kemari district of Karachi.

The PIA spokesperson said a three-hour staff training session will be held in morning and evening shifts. The training has been declared mandatory for the PIA staff selected for election duties.

It is to be noted that the scrutiny of the nomination papers filed by the candidates to contest general elections 2024 will continue until December 30 (Saturday).

Appeals against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers can be submitted until January 3 and decisions on these appeals will be made by January 10.

The list of candidates will be displayed on the 11th of January, and candidates will have the option to withdraw by January 12.

The electoral symbols will be allotted on January 13, and polling for the general elections will be held on February 8.