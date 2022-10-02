PIA sublets its Heathrow airport spots to Turkish, Kuwait airlines

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has given its seven spots at London’s Heathrow Airport to Turkish and Kuwait Airlines, ARY News reported.

Six slots were given to a Turkish airline while one was allotted to A Kuwait-based airline, PIA sources told.

According to details, PIA has sub-letted its seven spots at London’s Heathrow airport to two different airlines. The slots have been sub-letted for six months.

The agreement to sub-let the slots was signed by PIA today.

Heathrow Airport authorities had applied for the cancellation of the spots due to sanctions on PIA. Cancellation would have affected PIA’s future operations at Heathrow.

PIA would have to locate lower standard airports such as Getok or Loten in case of cancellation of the slots. PIA decided to sub-let the slots to other airlines fearing the cancellation.

Earlier on September 20, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and other airlines increased fares following the suspension of train operations for four weeks from Lahore to Karachi.

Following an influx of passengers due to the closed train operations, the private airlines including SereneAir, AirSial, Airblue, and the national flag carrier PIA hiked the fares.

The PIA’s one-side fare from Lahore to Karachi reached Rs39,540 and the PIA ticket was being sold at a minimum rate of Rs20,000.

