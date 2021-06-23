PIA to add four modern fuel-efficient aircraft to fleet

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to add four modern fuel-efficient aircraft to its fleet, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the national flag carrier will acquire the narrow-body planes on a six-year dry lease.

Also Read: Govt appoints Aslam Khan as new PIA chairman

The first of the four aircraft, Airbus-320, will become part of the airline’s fleet in mid-July while the second plane will be added to it in August. PIA will get the remaining two aircraft by October and September.

The management of the national airline said it is acquiring the new planes in accordance with its business needs.

The airline’s business plan envisages addition of more than eight aircraft to the airline’s fleet, it added.

Also Read: PIA losses decline by 33.7pc in FY2020: report

PIA will also induct more Boeing-777 aircraft to its fleet in future.