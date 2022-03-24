PIA to inaugurate direct flights to Australia from April 22

Karachi: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced to inaugurate its direct operation to Australia from April 22, 2022.

PIA will initially operate flights from Lahore to Sydney on Friday and Sidney to Lahore on Sundays.

The exclusive and direct operation between Pakistan and Australia will be a huge saving of time and will also offer the convenience of the highest free baggage of 45 kgs and 55kgs for Economy and Executive Economy passengers.

Chief Executive of the PIA Air Marshall Arshad Malik has directed the Marketing and front line teams to provide the best services to the passengers while reviewing the finalization of operations.

PIA, after the relaxation of COVID restrictions, has plans to expand its network. The national airline, after already initiating flights to Baku from Karachi and Lahore, plans to add more destinations to its network.

A meaningful & productive interaction with H.E. Joanne Frederiksen @AusHCPak on commencing #PIA FLT to #Sydney. Shall commence IA from 22 Apr from #Lahore. Lauded her excellency’s support for the flight. direct service will be unmatchable. Lunch in #Australia, dinner in #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/QcQ70aOhsT — Air Marshal Arshad Malik (@amarshadmalik) March 14, 2022

PIA had been given the clearance for the operation by the Australian Civil Aviation Safety Authority last week.

