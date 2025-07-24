PIA UK flights: Delegation reaches Manchester to review arrangements

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has made significant progress in its preparations to resume flight operations to the United Kingdom, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

As per details, a two-member PIA delegation has arrived in Manchester to assess arrangements ahead of the airline’s first resumed flight. The team comprises Chief Operating Officer Khurram Mushtaq and General Manager Coordination Zulqarnain Mehdi.

According to sources, the airline is gearing up to operate its first UK-bound flight on August 14, following the lifting of restrictions on its operations in Britain.

The delegation will submit a comprehensive report evaluating the logistical and operational readiness for the flight launch.

Initially, PIA plans to operate four weekly flights between Islamabad and Manchester.

Furthermore, plans are also underway to gradually expand operations to include London and Birmingham in the near future.

Earlier, the CEO of PIA conducted a detailed inspection of the arrangements for the upcoming UK operations, including a technical review of a Boeing 777 aircraft at the Asfahani Hangar in Karachi.

Accompanied by senior officials, the CEO issued directives to ensure the aircraft is fully upgraded and operationally ready in accordance with international standards.

The UK is Pakistan’s third-largest trading partner, with bilateral trade valued at £4.7 billion annually. Easier travel is anticipated to boost family reunions, tourism, and business exchanges, further solidifying this economic relationship.