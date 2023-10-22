PIA’s flight operations partially restored

KARACHI: The flight operations of Pakistan International Airline (PIA) have partially been restored after significant progress in talks with Pakistan State Oil (PSO) regarding payments for fuel supply, ARY News reported on Sunday night.

In a statement, the state-owned oil company said that the national carrier has requested fuel for 20 more flights, adding that the fuel will be provided till 3 pm on Monday.

After 3 pm, sources quoting PSO officials said, more fuel will be supplied once the next payment is made.

Due to cancellation and delay of PIA flights, hundreds of passengers have been facing inconvenience for past several days. They were not only the travelers, but flight crew was also facing inconvenience due to delay in flights departures.

On Sunday, a tense situation arose over the fuel payments after the PIA consumed it daily limit. A PIA spokesperson confirmed to ARY News that flight operations were ‘completely suspended’ after PSO halted fuel supply to the airline.

The spokesperson noted that 52 international and 29 domestic flights were scheduled on Sunday, of which only 4 flights departed.

The PIA administration had paid Rs220 million to the PSO on Friday for its operation over one and a half days. However, the credit limit available to the national flag carrier was too little, which led to a crisis-like situation.

Overall, 77 international and domestic flights of the PIA were affected due to this situation and as a result, around 10,000 passengers could not travel. The airline suffered a loss of Rs700 million in a single day because of the massive cancellation of its flights, sources claimed.

The PIA spokesperson said necessary measures were being taken in the wake of the current financial crisis. “PIA administration was in constant touch with the Pakistan State Oil (PSO) as payments could not be made due to bank closure on Sunday,” it added.

However, the PSO – in a statement said – the fuel supply to the PIA had not been stopped. The company noted that the fuel supply to the airline continued for the flights the airlines chose to operate.

“Under the current mechanism, the PIA sends a list of flights to the PSO on a daily basis along with the payment for the fuel. The PSO is fuelling the flights as per the list sent by the PIA,” the oil company added.

“Fuel worth Rs60 million is still available as the national carrier can still acquire it,” the corporation clarified.

It is pertinent to mention here that Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar had already directed authorities concerned to expedite the privatization process of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).