PIA paid Rs220m to PSO for two-day fuel supply: sources

KARACHI: The national flag carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has paid Rs220 million to the Pakistan State Oil (PSO) for two-day fuel supply, ARY News quoted on Friday.

The PIA disbursed the fuel payment worth Rs220 million to the PSO for Saturday and Sunday. The fuel payment issue between the airline and the PSO has been resolved and the flight schedule will be returned to normal.

Yesterday, the national flag carrier spokesperson said that the national flag carrier’s flight schedule is returning to normal after restoration of fuel supply from Pakistan State Oil (PSO).

The spokesperson said in a statement that the airline is operating 48 flights today (Friday) including 32 international and 16 domestic.

The PIA spokesperson said that airline has paid Rs500 million so far to the PSO for the provision of fuel, adding that the national flag carrier is making payments to PSO daily.

PIA is currently acquiring fuel for profitable routes including Saudi Arabia, Canada, China, Kaula Lumpur and others.