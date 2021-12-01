PIA fully restores Saudi Arabia operation as travel restrictions ease

KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airline (PIA) has Wednesday announced the full restoration of their flight operations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) as travel restrictions, imposed to curb Covid outbreak, have eased in the Kingdom, ARY News reported.

In its full throttle by next week, there will be as many as 48 flights a week, starting from 33 flights set in this week.

The first PIA flight carrying 121 passengers from Multan, bound for Umrah pilgrimage, has just landed in Medina city, while on tomorrow (Thursday) there will be five KSA-bound flights operating from Pakistan.

The five scheduled flights tomorrow will fly to Saudi Arab 1,400 passengers from various origin points including Islamabad and Karachi.

On Friday, day after tomorrow, there will be 1,130 passengers flying to the Kingdom in four flights from Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.

Special steps taken at Karachi airport to tackle Omicron threat

Separately today, the Sindh government adopted special measures at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport to tackle the threat of the coronavirus variant Omicron.

The provincial health secretary paid a visit to the Karachi airport and inspected the screening process of the passengers.

The health secretary issued directives to the airport officials to fully implement the guidelines of the provincial government and the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!