Special steps taken at Karachi airport to tackle Omicron threat

KARACHI: The Sindh government has adopted special measures at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport to tackle the threat of the coronavirus variant Omicron, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The provincial health secretary paid a visit to the Karachi airport and inspected the screening process of the passengers.

The health secretary issued directives to the airport officials to fully implement the guidelines of the provincial government and the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The health secretary said that all passengers from Category C countries will undergo rapid tests and a complete screening. The secretary added that Covid-positive patients will be quarantined in different wards of the medical facility.

The airport officials have assured to fully cooperate with the provincial health department for implementing the Covid-related guidelines.

Yesterday, the Sindh government had announced new curbs aimed at curtailing the spread of Omicron, a new heavily mutated Covid-19 strain.

According to a notification issued by Sindh Home Department, the educational activities would continue across the province.

“The National Command and Operations Centre had placed Karachi, Sukkur, and Sanghar in “category B” — cities with good vaccination progress — while other cities of the province fell under “category C” — cities with low vaccination progress,” read the notification.

In line with the NCOC’s recommendations, new curbs have been imposed which will be applicable from December 1-15.

