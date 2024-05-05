PIA’s Karachi booking office records surge in revenue

KARACHI: The booking office of Pakistan International Airline (PIA) experienced a notable increase in revenue, attributable to its enhanced service offerings, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Sources close to the development revealed that the booking office of the national airline witnessed significant increase in revenue, a total of Rs 99 million, stating that the improved services of PIA restored the confidence in the passengers.

Sources have disclosed that the PIA Karachi office saw an impressive revenue of Rs 1.3 billion.

A team led by PIA Head Office GM Mohammad Shafiq recently visited the Karachi Booking Office, where they commended the team for their outstanding performance, resulting in a substantial increase in income.

PIA expressed appreciation for the rise in revenue, particularly from foreign passengers, signaling a positive trend for the airline.

Mukhtiar Ali Abbasi, Ticket Manager at the Karachi Office, provided a comprehensive briefing to the head office team, detailing the office’s exceptional performance.

The briefing highlighted PIA’s commitment to service excellence, with the airline now offering a wide range of online booking facilities to passengers.

Additionally, special amenities are being provided to international travelers, reflecting PIA’s dedication to enhancing the passenger experience.

PIA recently announced to initiate its Hajj flight operations from May 09 and will continue till June 10, 2024.

According to the spokesperson, PIA will operate direct flights this year to Jeddah and Madina from eight cities in Pakistan including Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Multan, Quetta, Sialkot, and Sukkur.

Announcing the Hajj flight operation, the PIA spokesperson asserted that the national airline will facilitate around 34,000 pilgrims, through 170 flights, from May 09 till June 10, 2024.

The national airline spokesperson confirmed that a total of 19,000 pilgrims from the government scheme and 15,000 private pilgrims will travel through the PIA.