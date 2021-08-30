Monday, August 30, 2021
type here...
HomeMust Read
Salah Uddin

PIA’s old ATR aircraft fetches Rs8.3m at auction

test

GILGIT: An out-of-service ATR aircraft of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) fetched Rs8.3 million at auction, reported ARY News.

The old plane parked at Gilgit airport was auctioned to a local scrap dealer.

Also Read: PIA TO ADD FOUR MODERN FUEL-EFFICIENT AIRCRAFT TO FLEET

The aircraft’s engine and other parts were sold by weight, officials said.

The auction was held in light of a report provided by the national airline’s engineering department.

READ: PIA AIRCRAFT, OTHER ASSETS TO BE MORTGAGED TO RAISE RS20BN

The plane was retired after it completed its operational lifetime.

Salah Uddin

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2021 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.