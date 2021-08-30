PIA’s old ATR aircraft fetches Rs8.3m at auction

GILGIT: An out-of-service ATR aircraft of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) fetched Rs8.3 million at auction, reported ARY News.

The old plane parked at Gilgit airport was auctioned to a local scrap dealer.

Also Read: PIA TO ADD FOUR MODERN FUEL-EFFICIENT AIRCRAFT TO FLEET

The aircraft’s engine and other parts were sold by weight, officials said.

The auction was held in light of a report provided by the national airline’s engineering department.

READ: PIA AIRCRAFT, OTHER ASSETS TO BE MORTGAGED TO RAISE RS20BN

The plane was retired after it completed its operational lifetime.