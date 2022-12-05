Piers Morgan criticizes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle over his ‘exploitation’

Television celebrity Piers Morgan criticized Prince Harry and Princess Meghan Markle for having his voice featured in the trailer for their Netflix documentary.

The trailer of “Harry & Meghan. A Netflix Global Event” showed how they rose to fame after news of their engagement broke out.

Harry & Meghan. A Netflix Global Event.

Volume I: December 8

Volume II: December 15 pic.twitter.com/WpFzVEC7Yx — Netflix (@netflix) December 5, 2022

We can hear a US journalist asking the people if they could hear the sound of hearts breaking across the world.

Piers added: “She’s becoming a royal rockstar”.

The tone changes when Harry says: “The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy…”

Meghan Markle says: “I realised, ‘They’re never gonna protect you.”

Piers was not happy with his voice featured in the trailer. He took to the micro-blogging social media application Twitter to criticize the couple.

“BREAKING: Princess Pinocchio & Prince Hypocrite use my voice to flog their ghastly new series. I’m traumatised by this exploitation.”

BREAKING: Princess Pinocchio & Prince Hypocrite use my voice to flog their ghastly new series. I’m traumatised by this exploitation. https://t.co/D3QdXPXC6z — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 5, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that Piers Morgan is an open critic of the star-studded couple. He walked out of a show following the argument with Alex Beresford about the Duchess of Sussex.

The first part of “Harry & Megan. A Netflix Global Event” starts streaming on December 8 whereeas the second part will be available on December 18.

Comments