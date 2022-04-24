Pigeon interrupts snooker match; video goes viral

A funny video of a pigeon interrupting a snooker match is going viral across the microblogging social media platform Twitter.

The viral video was shared on by Twitter user Lewis Wright.

PIGEON AT THE SNOOKER EVERYONE I REPEAT PIGEON AT THE CRUCIBLE #snooker pic.twitter.com/osGElOfOo1 — Lewis Wright (@lewis_wrighty) April 22, 2022

A foreign news agency reported that the humourous situation took place in the second-round game of a match between Mark Selby and Yan Bingtao.

As Yan Bingtao was preparing his cue stick for the game, the bird descended and made itself comfortable on the bottom cushion.

Yan was surprised by what happened as the bird strolled onto the table. It flew off after being ushered by someone.

Here’s how social media reacted to the funny moment.

Much better than a dog on the pitch @BrisbaneStokie — Honez 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇦🇺 (@_honez) April 22, 2022

Literally the only time something interesting happened at the Snooker — Swisher Yards (@SwisherYard) April 22, 2022

So spooky, could be an omen pigeon — Ann (@ann_butler23) April 22, 2022

Sporting fixtures have often seen interruptions from animals and also humans. Earlier, a video of a dog named Dazzle stopping and playing fetch at a domestic women’s cricket match in Ireland made rounds.

The hilarious moment happened during a match between Bready Cricket Club and Civil Service North of Ireland Cricket Club.

It all began halfway through the ninth over when CSNICC batter A. Leckey played the shot towards the third-man region.

However, the canine came on the field while the BCC fielder threw the ball at the wicketkeeper, who attempted a run out by throwing the ball at the stumps but missed.

It went towards the dog and the animal grabbed it and started running on the ground.

The dog managed to dodge several players. However, one of the batters managed to lure the animals and the ball was taken away from it. It was taken away afterwards.

