Pigeon ‘thief’ arrested after LHC dismisses bail

LAHORE: A man accused of stealing pigeons worth hundreds of thousands of rupees was arrested after the Lahore High Court (LHC) dismissed his bail plea on Tuesday.

A bench of the high court rejected a petition filed by Hashim seeking bail in a case lodged against him for allegedly stealing pigeons worth around Rs600,000.

The accused was arrested outside the courtroom after the bench announced its verdict.

A lawyer representing the accused said his client was implicated in a bogus case of theft of pigeons and requested the court to grant him bail.

On the other hand, the complainant’s lawyer said that the petitioner stole his client’s pigeons through a deceit, and therefore, he doesn’t deserve bail.

The investigation officer (IO) of the case said the accused was found guilty of the crime during probe.

