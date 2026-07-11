The Ministry of Religious Affairs in Pakistan has guided pilgrims travelling to Iran and Iraq to book their journeys only through government-registered pilgrimage operators under the country’s new Ziyarat Management Policy.

The directive was issued following a review meeting on the implementation of the policy, attended by representatives from the ministries of interior, foreign affairs, and communications, as well as the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and other relevant departments.

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Officials reaffirmed their commitment to facilitating pilgrims travelling to Iran and Iraq, while the CAA and airlines were instructed to provide maximum assistance for their air travel.

It was told in the meeting that 262 Ziyarat Group Organizers have been registered under the new policy. Pilgrims have been urged to make bookings only through these registered groups.

A spokesperson for the ministry advised travelers to check the list of authorized operators on the ministry’s official website and cautioned that it would not be responsible for bookings made through unlicensed individuals or companies.