Four dead as Pilgrims van overturns in Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH: At least four died, while 10 others injured as a van carrying pilgrims overturned in Nawabshah, ARY News reported.

As per details, the incident occurred on Amri Road when a speeding van carrying pilgrims to Sehwan Sharif overturned, leaving four dead, 10 others injured.

The police officials stated that the injured and dead bodies have been shifted to the nearby hospital.

On January 5, a separate tragic accident near Ada Gajiyani area claimed at least three lives.

As per details of rescue sources, more than 20 others were injured in a collision and were shifted to the nearest hospital for treatment.

On 30 December 2024, at least 10 people were killed in a tragic bus accident near Punjab’s Fateh Jang area.

According to details, the bus carrying passengers on the M-14 motorway en route from Bahawalpur to Islamabad met a deadly road accident near Fateh Jang.

As a result at least 10 people were killed, while seven others were injured. The bodies injured were moved to Tehsil Head Quarter Hospital in Fateh Jang.

Motorway police added that the accident was caused by the negligence of the bus driver.