Pakistan outsources pilots’ licensing to UK aviation authority

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has outsourced pilots examination to the aviation authority in United Kingdom (UK), more than a year after a scandal of the fake pilots’ licenses rocked the country’s aviation industry, ARY NEWS reported.

An agreement between the civil aviation authorities in Pakistan and United Kingdom for three years has been formalized after the cabinet approved a framework agreement between the two sides.

Under the agreement, the UK aviation authority would be responsible for conducting exams for licenses of Flight Operations Officer (FOO), private pilot license (PPL), and commercial pilot license (CPL).

Under the agreement, the examination fee for the first year is set at 90 Pound per paper while 95 Pound per paper will be charged for the second year. The CAA would pay 75 percent of the exam fee for the first time and 25 percent for the second time.

The pilot would be liable to pay the entire fee for appearing in the exam for the third time.

It has been reported previously that the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has decided to adopt a UK-like system to ensure transparency in licensing and examinations of pilots to address reservations of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

The UK CAA assured PCAA of its complete cooperation. The UK offered to install a state-of-the-art system for pilots’ examinations and licences within a month.

The system will help to address reservations of ICAO, sources said, adding that after adopting the system, licences issued by the PCAA will be accepted across the globe.

