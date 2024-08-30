Pink Bus service routes announced in Islamabad

The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has announced designated routes of the Pink Bus Service to facilitate female students and teachers in Islamabad.

According to a ministry official, the programme would deploy 20 pink buses to provide free transportation services for female students and teachers travelling within the capital.

The designated routes for the Pink Bus Service include;

Route 1-A Nilore to F-11/1 FGCH&E&MS

Route 1-B Nilore (Ziarat Stop to Secretariat)

Route 2-A Bhara Kau to F-11/1 FGCH&E&MS (via F-6)

Route 2-B Bhara Kau to F-11/1 FGCH&E&MS (via G-6)

Route 3-A Humak to Secretariat

Route 3-B Humak to F-11/1 FGCH&E&MS

The 20 buses, acquired for various schools and colleges in Islamabad, feature a distinctive pink design and will operate in both rural and urban areas of the city.

The initiative will allow female students and teachers in the federal capital to benefit from a new, free bus service to and from educational institutions.

This joint venture between MOFEPT and the district administration aims to tackle the transportation challenges faced by women in accessing educational facilities, addressing the lack of adequate transportation options, particularly for female students and teachers.