Pink Bus: Women can now avail service for free

KARACHI: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) led Sindh government on Monday waived off fares of Pink Bus Service, launched specifically for women, for the next two months, ARY News reported.

The announcement was made by Sindh Minister for Transport Sharjeel Inam Memon during launching ceremony of two new routes, R3 and R9, for women-exclusive service.

The R3 route starts from North Karachi Chowrangi to Korangi Nasir Jump while R9 connects Gulshan-e-Hadid to Tower – promising enhanced connectivity and accessibility for women across diverse locales of the metropolis.

During the ceremony, Sharjeel Memon announced to make pink bus service free of charge for next two months. He said that the government has fulfilled all the promises made with the public.

Faryal Talpur – who was the chief guest of the ceremony – lauded the concerted efforts of Sindh Transport Minister, expressing gratitude for their unwavering commitment to advancing women’s welfare and mobility in Karachi.

Earlier on Apr 15, Sindh Minister for Transport Sharjeel Inam Memon announced two new routes of Pink People’s Bus Service in Karachi.

The Pink Bus Service is currently operating on R1 from Model Colony Malir to Tower via Shahrah-e-Faisal.

Another R10 for Peoples Pink Bus Service (for women only) will start from Numaish Chowrangi via M.A Jinnah Road, Zaibunissa Street, Metropol, Do Talwar, Teen Talwar, Mazar e Abdullah Shah Ghazi, Dolman Mall and end at Sea view clock tower.