The Sindh government has announced the latest phase of its Pink scooty scheme, aimed at enhancing mobility and transport accessibility for women across the province.

According to a statement issued by the Sindh Information Department, pink electric scooties will be distributed in Hyderabad on 22 May as part of the provincial government’s women-focused transport initiative.

Senior Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon described the scheme as a “revolutionary initiative,” stating that it is contributing towards the empowerment of female students and working women by improving access to safe and independent travel.

The scheme has been introduced to provide women with safer, more affordable, and environmentally friendly transport options. Beneficiaries also receive driving training, helmets, and road safety awareness guidance as part of the programme.

The initiative is being gradually expanded across various cities in Sindh as part of broader transport modernisation efforts. These include the introduction of electric buses and the expansion of the Peoples Bus Service network throughout the province.

Earlier, the Sindh government warned public against fake social media messages on pink scooties scheme after taking notice of fake social media messages.

According to the spokesperson, the claims on social media suggesting that citizens must register and make payments under the scheme are completely false and misleading.

“The Sindh government clearly states that such messages are fabricated and untrue,” the spokesperson said, adding that the Pink Scooties project is a welfare initiative launched by the government to empower women.

Under the project, scooties are being provided free of cost to eligible women, the statement said.