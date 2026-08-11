The Pinkfong viral Baby Shark dance video star, Park Geon-roung to return to the musical stage after a decade with his first digital single, Wave.

The boy who appeared in the viral ‘Baby Shark Dance’ video is returning to the spotlight, this time as a recording artist. Park Geon-roung, now 17, is set to release his first digital single, ‘WAVE’, on August 20 under the stage name Baby Shark Boy.

The track will feature Joohoney of K-pop group Monsta X, with Park also contributing to the lyrics. Park first appeared in Pinkfong’s ‘Baby Shark Dance’ video in 2016. The video went on to become the most viewed video in YouTube history and has now surpassed 17.2 billion views. A teaser for ‘WAVE’ has already been released, offering a first look at Park.

The track will feature Joohoney of K-pop group Monsta X, with Park also contributing to the lyrics. Park first appeared in Pinkfong’s ‘Baby Shark Dance’ video in 2016. The video went on to become the most viewed video in YouTube history and has now surpassed 17.2 billion views. A teaser for ‘WAVE’ has already been released, offering a first look at Park’s new music while also including references to the song that made him famous as a child.

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Speaking about his return, Park said in a statement published by The Korea Herald that he remains grateful that people remember him from the viral video.

“I’ve always been grateful that people still remember a video I appeared in as a kid. Ten years ago I was dancing next to Baby Shark. Now, I wanted to share my own voice and a story I wrote myself.” Park added that he was happy to start something new with those who have remembered him over the years and hopes to continue showing his growth.

His return comes after he appeared in short-form videos in 2025 marking the 10th anniversary of ‘Baby Shark’. Those videos drew a combined 22 million views. The Pinkfong Company is also behind his latest project. A company representative said the project is about Park telling his own story rather than simply bringing back the boy from the original video.

While the release has been described as a K-pop debut, Pinkfong said it is not a traditional K-pop idol debut and is currently planned as a one-off project.

Any future activities will be decided after the release of ‘WAVE’. His return marks his return to music a decade after his childhood appearance became one of the biggest viral videos in internet history.