Johnny Depp returning to ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise?

‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star Orlando Bloom has opened up on a potential return to the franchise alongside Hollywood star Johnny Depp.

While Depp has played Jack Sparrow in all five films, Bloom and Keira Knightley had starring roles in the first three films.

The two Hollywood actors appeared in minor roles in 2017’s ‘Dead Men Tell No Tales,’ while the fifth film featured Knightley in a brief cameo role.

Johnny Depp stepped away from the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise in 2018, before the makers could announce development on the sixth part.

The Hollywood actor had previously declared that he would never return to play Jack Sparrow, even for a staggering $300 million.

His co-star, Orlando Bloom, has now revealed that there have been discussions about bringing the trio back for ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6.’

While he claimed that the makers were attempting to bring back all three of them, Bloom admitted that there are also different ideas for the sixth part in the blockbuster franchise.

“There’s been all kinds of things. Who knows? There’s been talk. I can’t say anything at the moment, because I really don’t know. They’re definitely… I think they’re trying to work out what it would all look like,” Orlando Bloom said in an interview with a foreign media outlet.

He added, “I, personally, think it would be great to get the band back together. That would be great. But there are always different ideas, so we’ll see where it lands.”

His comments come months after Hollywood actor Geoffrey Rush, who played Captain Barbossa, hinted that discussions have taken place regarding both his and Johnny Depp’s return.

Reportedly, producer Jerry Bruckheimer originally considered two versions of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’, one with Depp and another without him.