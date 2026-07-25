The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has reached an agreement with ‌former Italy midfielder Andrea Pirlo to become the national team’s coach on a four-year deal, Italian daily La Repubblica reported on Friday.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest midfielders in history, Pirlo won the 2006 ​World Cup with Italy and enjoyed a distinguished club career with Inter Milan, ​AC Milan and Juventus.

The 47-year-old is currently in charge of Dubai United, ⁠who compete in the UAE First Division League.

Pirlo managed Juventus during the 2020-21 season, ​guiding the Turin club to the Coppa Italia and Italian Super Cup titles.

Reuters has contacted ​the FIGC for comment.

Guardiola turns down job

The reported agreement came hours after former Manchester City and Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola rejected an approach to take charge of Italy, a source familiar with the discussions told ​Reuters on Friday.

The 55-year-old Spaniard held talks over becoming Italy’s head coach, with FIGC president Giovanni ​Malago suggesting financial flexibility could be shown for a candidate of his stature.

Italy have been searching for a ‌new ⁠coach since Gennaro Gattuso stepped down in April after the four-times world champions failed to qualify for a third successive World Cup finals.

FIGC also sounded out Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Guardiola left City at the end of last season after a glittering decade in charge in which he won ​six Premier League titles, ​including an unprecedented four ⁠in succession, as well as three FA Cups, five League Cups and the Champions League.

Before arriving at City in 2016, Guardiola enjoyed great ​success at Barcelona, where he won two Champions League titles and three ​LaLiga crowns, ⁠before adding three Bundesliga titles during his spell at Bayern Munich.

Italian football is facing one of its deepest crises in decades, and the appointment of a new national team coach is seen ⁠as the ​first step in a wider effort to rebuild a ​youth development and talent pathway system that has deteriorated significantly in a country where football remains a national obsession.