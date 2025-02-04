Blast rocks Pishin hospital

QUETTA: At least seven injured in blast occurred at a hospital near Pishin Bypass in Quetta, Balochistan, ARY News reported.

According to police officials, the blast caused by a gas cylinder leak, damaged the hospital building, leaving two of injured in critical condition.

Sources said that rescue teams and law enforcement agencies rushed to the scene to gather evidence and investigate the matter.

The injured individuals are currently under treatment at the hospital. Police and other law enforcement agencies are investigating the incident to determine the cause of the gas cylinder leak explosion.

Earlier, an explosion in a Punjab-bound passenger bus left a man dead and seven others injured.

District officials said that the ill-fated bus carrying passengers from Khuzdar to Rawalpindi when reached at Khori on the M-8 highway, a roadside parked car exploded with loud blast, which resulted in death of one person in the bus, while seven others were injured in the incident.

Officials said that the explosives were planted in an Alto car parked on the roadside. “It will be premature to say about the target of the bombing,” officials further said.

Separately, a grenade blast in a house in Muhammadzai area of Kohat left two women dead and two children seriously injured.

Rescue sources said that the injured were admitted at the district headquarters hospital Kohat.

Police officials said that the department inquiring into the hand grenade blast incident.