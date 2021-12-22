Piyala Lake: New tourist spot to be developed at Indus River

LAHORE: Punjab government has decided to develop Piyala Lake at Indus River near Ghazi Ghat area located in a suburb of Dera Ghazi Khan (DG Khan) city.

This was unveiled by Deputy Manager Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab DG Khan Shiekh Ejaz while talking to the media.

The bowl-shaped lake, commonly known as Piyala Lake, would be consisted over 200 Kanal with a depth of 80 feet below the surface, Ejaz informed

He said the Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had deputed a special team, comprised of tourism experts, archeologists and officials of TDCP to conduct survey and prepare a feasibility report for developing the lake for local tourists.

The feasibility report will be submitted to Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar while Assistant Commissioner Naveel Ahmed will supervise the development work at the site.

While highlighting the unique features, he said the lake will have a boating area, walking track, gazebo. “The government will also introduce some other facilities at Piyala Lake,” he added.

The lake, known as Piyala, has some unique features as its water turns blue in the winter season and green in summer season. The additional facilities at Piyala Lake would also help in attracting tourists from across the region, he added.

