Tourist taking selfie drowns in Lulusar Lake

CHILLAS: A tourist on Thursday died after he fell into Lulusar Lake while taking selfies in Chillas, a tourist spot located in Gilgit-Baltistan.

As per rescue sources, the body was fished out from the lake and has been shifted to the hospital. The identity of the deceased yet to be known.

In the last 24 hours, two people have lost their lives after falling into Lulusar Lake, whereas the safety measures are not up to the mark.

Last year on December 1st, a man drowned in Chenab River near Liaquatpur tehsil of Punjab’s Rahim Yar Khan district while taking a selfie with his smartphone, police had said.

Zeeshan Bashir had been taking a selfie in a boat when he fell into the river. On getting information, a team of rescuers had reached the site and launched a search operation. His body had been retrieved from the river after five hours of the search operation.