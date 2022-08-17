Plan for Qatari investment in Islamabad airport, Roosevelt hotel prepared

ISLAMABAD: A plan has been prepared for bringing Qatari investments to Islamabad airport and Roosevelt hotel in United States during the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Qatar, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources within the Civil Aviation Authority, the plan for bringing investment to Islamabad airport has been prepared and Qatar may get managerial control to run the airport.

“The financial, legal and commercial sections of the CAA have vetted the plan,” they said.

Moreover, sources further shared that shares and managerial control of the Roosevelt hotel in US is also likely to go into the hands of Qatari authorities. “The concerned officials will brief prime minister today on the investment plans,” they said, adding the prime minister will offer Qatar during his upcoming visit to invest in them.

The sources said that the CAA and PIA officials have reviewed all legal hitches before drawing up the plan. “The purpose of attracting the investment is aimed at improving foreign reserves of the country,” they said.

On August 07, PM Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani as the two leaders exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.

According to a press release issued by the Prime Minister’s office, Qatar and Pakistan enjoy close and cordial relations. Qatar is home to over 200,000 Pakistani diaspora that is playing a pivotal role in the development of Qatar and Pakistan.

