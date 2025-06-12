Indian plane crash marks first fatal Boeing 787 accident

The deadly crash of Air India Flight AI171, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner on Thursday in Ahmedabad marked the first fatal accident for this model since its introduction in 2009.

With 242 on board including passengers and crew, the London-bound flight, crashed shortly after it took off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad.

The crash resulted in at least 204 deaths, with one confirmed survivor, Vishwas Kumar Ramesh, a British national of Indian origin.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner, known for its advanced design and fuel efficiency, had an impeccable safety record prior to this incident.

According to Boeing, the 787 fleet has completed over 5 million flights, logging 30 million flight hours and carrying more than 1 billion passengers worldwide.

It said that currently, 1,175 Dreamliners are in service across the world with various airlines. Boeing had praised the model’s performance, reliability and popularity as the “best-selling passenger wide-body of all time” just six weeks ago.

As rescue operations continue and investigations deepen, the aviation world awaits answers about what led to this unprecedented tragedy involving one of Boeing’s flagship aircraft.

A passenger miraculously survived a plane crash in India’s Ahmedabad on Thursday as he managed to jump out of the aircraft just in time.

The passenger identified as Vishwas Kumar Ramesh, a British national of Indian origin, survived a devastating Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad as a video showing him injured but in stable condition emerged.

Vishwas Kumar Ramesh, aged 38, was seated in seat 11A, near the emergency exit. As per reports, the lone survivor of the ill-fated plane managed to jump from the emergency gate just moments before the aircraft crashed into a residential area near Ahmedabad Airport.