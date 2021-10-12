VIDEO: Plane crash near US school leaves two dead

Two people lost their lives in an air crash that took place near a school in Santee city in San Diego County of California state in the United States.

The report mentioned that the air traffic control issued a low warning alert before the plane, which departed from Yuma, crashed into two houses and a courier company’s truck. The school was located just a few blocks away

The deceased included the pilot and the truck. Two others were injured and were shifted to a local hospital for treatment of burn injuries. The aircraft came close to crashing in the Santana High School.

The plane was registered in the name of the chief medical officer and cardiologist of the Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) Dr Sugata Das. He was killed in the air crash.

It was mentioned that the doctor was excelled in his work and was a dedicated family man.

“We are deeply sad to hear news of a plane owned by local cardiologist Dr Sugata Das which crashed near Santee,” the Chief Medical Officer at YRMC Dr Bharat Magu said. “As an outstanding cardiologist and dedicated family man, Dr Das leaves a lasting legacy.”

He added: “We extend our prayers and support to his family, colleagues and friends during this difficult time.”

The controller warned him to increase altitude. However, he remained calm and even responded to the instructions.

It went if course and began plunging down at high speed. The aircraft going to make the final approach till the plane will out of control. The Federal Aviation Administration stated that they were not sure as to how many people were on the plane.

After the air crash took place, the neighbours tried to come for help but to no avail. A resident stepped up and tried to extinguish the fire with the help of a garden hose. Santee Fire Chief Justin Matsushita stated that a house was ‘well involved’ by the fire while the other one caught fire as well.

He added that the scene was brutal. It was further mentioned that the courier company’s vehicle was also destroyed but the firefighters doused the fire.

“We are heartbroken by the loss of our employee, and extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends,” a statement from the organization read.

