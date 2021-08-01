Planning limited Covid restrictions so people aren’t troubled, Umar says

ISLAMABAD: Ahead of possible nationwide Covid restrictions amid rising numbers of infections, federal planning minister Asad Umar and special aide on health Faisal Sultan held on Sunday a presser to lay out statistics and possible restrictions on the cards, ARY News reported.

We are planning targeted restrictions with coordinated plans so that people are least troubled, said Asad Umar while noting that Pakistan has fended off Covid carnage that has wreaked havoc in the other regional countries.

He said everyone witnessed the ravaging of India and Iran, the planning chief noted adding that Pakistan has nevertheless been steered off safely in all the preceding waves of the pandemic.

The past few weeks have seen Covid laying destruction in Indonesia and Bangladesh while Afghanistan numbers are not too promising as well, he said as he underscored the threats and dreads of the delta variant.

There have been 2,600 vaccination centers established across Pakistan and 3,000 mobile teams jabbing people door to door, he said. He shared numbers of Covid vaccinations that how in just the past 16 days the country jabbed as many people, 10 million, as it did in 113 days.

We jabbed around 934,000 people just yesterday, he said.

Pakistan sets records of COVID vaccinations as 30mn jabbed: Asad Umar

Present in the joint presser, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on health doctor Sultan said all the covid related date is compiled with the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) platform.

Number of people having to recieve medical treatment due to Covid infections have risen to 400- to 500 lately, he dreaded, adding that at present there are 2,000 patients that are sensitive.

He urged the people to get vaccinated as the rate of occupied beds in the medical facilities across Karachi has already reached 55 per cent.

People getting vaccinated are 10 times less likely to contract Covid, he said.