Fun meets firepower in 'Playdate' trailer featuring Kevin James and Alan Ritchson

Prime Video has dropped the official trailer for Playdate, giving fans a hilarious and thrilling first look at the upcoming movie. The film stars Kevin James and Alan Ritchson in a high-energy mix of comedy and action that promises plenty of fun for audiences.

Directed by Luke Greenfield, Playdate follows two very different dads who end up in an unexpected adventure during what was supposed to be an ordinary afternoon with their kids.

In the trailer, Kevin James plays Brian, a dad trying to connect with his new stepson, while Alan Ritchson plays Jeff, a confident and overly competitive father who seems to have everything figured out.

What starts as a simple playdate soon turns wild when the two families are caught up in chaos involving a group of dangerous mercenaries. The clip shows Playdate turning from awkward parenting moments into a full-blown action ride filled with car chases, explosions, and laugh-out-loud comedy.

The Playdate trailer highlights the great chemistry between Kevin James and Alan Ritchson, who balance heartfelt father-son moments with over-the-top stunts.

Both actors bring their signature charm — Kevin James as the everyman who stumbles into trouble, and Ritchson as the fearless action hero with a mysterious past. The trailer also features Sarah Chalke as Lucas’s mother, Emily, and Alan Tudyk as the villain Simon Maddox, adding even more color to Playdate’s lively cast.

With Playdate, Kevin James returns to his comedic roots while Alan Ritchson shows a lighter side, switching gears from his intense Reacher role to a fun-loving, unpredictable dad. The trailer makes it clear that Playdate blends fast-paced action with family-friendly humor — a combo that feels fresh and entertaining.

Playdate premieres on Prime Video on November 12, and if the trailer is any hint, audiences can expect a fun-filled, action-packed adventure that delivers big laughs, heartwarming moments, and nonstop energy from start to finish.

