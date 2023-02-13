Plea seeking cancellation of Azam Swati’s bail filed in IHC

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has moved Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking the cancellation of bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati over ‘remarks against state institutions’, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the petition – seeking cancellation of Azam Swati’s bail – was filed in Islamabad High Court (IHC) following his speech at a ceremony in Rawalpindi.

IHC Chief Justice Amir Farooq will hear the FIA’s petition tomorrow. In the petition, it was argued that the PTI Senator issued remarks against state institutions at a ceremony in Rawalpindi.

It is pertinent to mention here that Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati in controversial tweet case in January.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) last year arrested PTI Senator in a case related to controversial tweets against state institutions.

The PTI leader was taken into custody by a three-member FIA team from his farmhouse located in Islamabad’s Chak Shahzad. A case was registered against the PTI lawmaker.

