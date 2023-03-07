Plea seeking removal of Imran Khan as PTI chief dismissed

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday dismissed petition seeking the removal of Imran Khan as the party’s chairmanship following his disqualification in the Toshakhana reference, ARY News reported.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja and comprising ECP members Nisar Ahmad Durrani and Shah Muhammad Jatoi heard the case.

During the proceedings today, Khan’s lawyer Barrister Gohar said that high court had restrained the ECP from taking any ‘strict action’ against Khan.

At this, the CEC said that no court has restrained the ECP from conducting the hearing.

Meanwhile, the petitioner Afaq also appeared in the ECP and lamented the electoral watchdog for sending notice to wrong address.

“You can’t pressurize us by speaking loudly,” said CEC while reacting strongly to petitioner’s rude behaviour. The chief election commissioner asked security personnel to expel the lawyer from the room.

Later on, the ECP dismissed the petition.

The petition

The petition stated that after Imran’s disqualification from the NA-95 constituency following Toshakhana reference, the person could not head a political party under the Political Parties Order and its rules.

The lawyer requested the court to order the ECP to remove Imran as PTI chairman and issue directives for the nomination of a new party head.

On October 21, the ECP disqualified the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman in the Toshakhana reference under Article 63(1)(p).

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) stated that Imran Khan submitted a false affidavit and was found involved in corrupt practices and ordered to register criminal cases against the PTI chairman.

