LHC dismisses plea seeking Sadiq Sanjrani’s removal as Senate chairman

Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday dismissed plea seeking the removal of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani from his post as inadmissible, ARY News reported.

As per details, a citizen named Mashkoor Hussain filed a plea in Lahore High Court seeking the removal of Sadiq Sanjrani as Senate chairman.

The plea stated that Sanjrani had been elected as a member of the Balochistan Assembly and he cannot retain both seats at the same time.

Hence, the court should bar him from performing duties as Senate chairman and order to vacate his Senate seat, the plea stated.

After the initial hearing, the LHC rejected the plea and directed the plaintiff to contact the Islamabad High Court in the matter.

Earlier, Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) candidate and senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, obtained 19,748 votes and won from the PB-32 constituency in the general election 2024.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued the notification, announcing the victory of the BAP candidate from the PB-32 constituency.

It is pertinent to mention here that Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani is set to retire as a Senator in March 2024. Asif Ali Zardari is the joint candidate of the PPP as well as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for the president slot