Plot to carry out terror attack in Peshawar during Muharram foiled

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed to have foiled a major terror plan in the provincial capital, arresting suspects of banned outfits who were planning to carry out terror activities in Muharram, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to CTD spokesperson, at least 10 alleged terrorists of a banned outfit were arrested Peshawar and Hangu districts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who were planning to carry out terror attacks during the month of Muharram.

The CTD spokesperson said that the suspect and his accomplices wanted to tarnish peace in the holy month.

The arrested terrorists also include target killers, he said.

Separately, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) yesterday arrested four wanted terrorists in Torawari Mountains Hangu.

The terrorist was involved in receiving ransom amount from the local people of the area. The suspects used to make calls from Afghanistan numbers and threaten people for ransom money.

The law enforcement agency recovered a machine gun, four Kalashnikov, two rocket-propelled grenades, and an Afghanistan sim.