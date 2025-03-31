Watch Ash vs Evil Dead and other horror classics on THIS app for free

Fans of the Evil Dead franchise have something to celebrate, as Ash vs Evil Dead is now available to stream for free on Pluto TV, along with other free movies.

This marks a great opportunity for fans to revisit the hilarious and gory adventures of Ash Williams, the beloved character played by Bruce Campbell.

Known for his battle against demonic forces, Ash’s saga took on a new life in the Ash vs Evil Dead TV series, following the success of the Army of Darkness films.

The show originally aired on the Starz network and was available through a subscription, which made it less accessible.

However, now all three seasons are available on Pluto TV at no cost, though viewers will need to sit through a few ads. Still, this is a much more affordable option than paying for a subscription.

What’s even better is that Ash vs Evil Dead is just the beginning. In April, more Evil Dead films will be joining Pluto TV’s library, including Sam Raimi’s original The Evil Dead and Evil Dead II.

In addition to these Evil Dead classics, Pluto TV is also adding over 300 films to its service in April, many of which are horror-themed. Among the new additions are a range of chilling titles like The Cabin in the Woods, The Grudge 2, The Crow trilogy, Hellraiser: Judgment, Jeepers Creepers, and Scream and Scream Again.

Here’s a look at some of the horror and horror-adjacent titles joining Pluto TV in April: