PM Shahbaz Sharif approves new members for PCB Board of Governors

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, who is also the patron-in-chief of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), has approved the appointment of new members to the PCB Board of Governors, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the details, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has granted approval for the new members of the Board of Governors of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), which includes Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf and Mustafa Ramday.

It is worth mentioning here that Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf was nominated by Federal Minister Ehsan Mani of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). Following the Prime Minister’s approval, the summary has been sent to the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination.

Earlier in the day, Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s Management Committee, Najam Sethi, withdrew his candidacy for PCB Chairman.

According to details, Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board Management Committee, Najam Sethi, announced to withdraw his nomination for the position of PCB Chairman through a tweet, stating that he did not want to become a cause of conflict between Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader, Mian Shahbaz Sharif.

“Such instability and uncertainty is not good for Pakistan Cricket Board. Under the circumstances I am not a candidate for Chairmanship of Pakistan Cricket Board,” Sethi tweeted.