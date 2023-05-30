PM assures incorporating industrial sector’s proposals into budget

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that the provision of maximum relief to the masses and economic development would be among the federal government’s priorities in the upcoming budget for fiscal 2023-24.

PM Shehbaz Sharif, while chairing a meeting to discuss the budget proposals for the industrial sector, said the federal budget would also encompass the measures to enhance industrial growth as well as exports.

He said that he would personally make sure that the proposals coming for the industrial sector were incorporated into the budget, the state news agency reported.

The prime minister instructed the authorities concerned to remove all unnecessary impediments in the increase of small, medium and large-scale industrial production.

PM Sharif told the meeting that the previous government deliberately obstructed the investment and industrial development in the country.

The previous government violated the agreement with International Monetary Fund (IMF) to save its rule, making 220 million of Pakistan bear its brunt.

He said being a resilient nation, Pakistanis were gradually coming out of the economic difficulties.

Shehbaz Sharif said the government, the whole nation, industrialists and the business community were working hard to improve the country’s economic situation.

He said throughout the previous year, the miscreants inflicted damage to the country through “long or short” marches and sit-ins.

He also told the meeting that the incidents of May 9, did not only create violence but also inflicted huge economic loss to the country.

He said the government would help decrease industries’ production costs by supplying low-cost energy, besides arranging easy bank loans for the small industries.

The premier directed his Advisor Ahad Cheema to finalise the proposals from the industrial sectors and ensure their incorporation into the budget.

The meeting was joined through a video link by prominent industrialists and investors from all sectors.

Besides, federal ministers Ishaq Dar, Syed Naveed Qamar, Ahsan Iqbal, Makhdoom Murtaza Mahmood, Engineer Khurram Dastgir, State Minister Dr Musaddiq Malik, Advisor Ahad Cheema, special assistants to PM Tariq Bajwa and Jahanzeb Khan, MNAs Qaiser Sheikh, State Bank governor, and FBR chairman and relevant senior officers attended the meeting.

The ministries of commerce and industrial production put forward the budget proposals received from different sectors.

Besides, the industrialists and investors presented their proposals for the budget.