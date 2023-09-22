PM calls for countering all terrorists including Hindutva-inspired extremists

During his UNGA speech, Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaar ul Haq Kakar has called for countering all terrorists without any discrimination including Hindutva-inspired extremists.

PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar addressed the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly today.

He called for countering all terrorists without discrimination, including the rising threat posed by far-right extremist and fascist groups, such as Hindutva-inspired extremists threatening genocide against India’s Muslims and Christians.

He said that India is promoting extremism in the region and RSS terrorists are a threat to Muslims and Christians in India.

“We also need to oppose ‘state terrorism’; address the root causes of terrorism, such as poverty, injustice and foreign occupation; and distinguish genuine freedom struggles from terrorism.”

He also demanded to devise a global anti-terrorism strategy.

Steps against Islamophobia

Alluding to the phenomenon of Islamophobia, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said it has assumed epidemic proportions after terrorist attacks of 9/11 as manifested in the negative profiling of Muslims and attacks on Islamic sites and symbols such as the recent public burning of the Holy Quran.

He recalled that the UN General Assembly last year adopted a resolution proposed by Pakistan on behalf of the OIC declaring 15 March as an International Day to combat Islamophobia.

He said earlier this year the human rights council adopted an OIC resolution submitted by Pakistan urging states to outlaw the burning of the Holy Quran and similar provocations. He said Islamabad welcomes the legislation initiated by Denmark and contemplated by Sweden towards this end.

The premier said Pakistan and the OIC countries will propose further steps to combat Islamophobia including the appointment of a Special Envoy, creation of an Islamophobia data centre, legal assistance to victims and an accountability process to punish Islamophobic crimes.

The prime minister welcomed the normalization of Saudi-Iranian ties, but expressed dismay over the continuing tragedy of Palestine, with Israeli military raids, airstrikes, expansion of settlements and evictions of Palestinians.

Palestine State

“Durable peace can be established only through a two-state solution and the establishment of a viable and contiguous Palestinian State within the pre-June 1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.”

He stressed the need to oppose state terrorism and address its root causes such as poverty, injustice and foreign occupation besides distinguishing genuine freedom struggles from terrorism.