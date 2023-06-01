PM directs FBR to ensure complete elimination of illegal sale of tobacco

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue to ensure the complete elimination of the illegal sale of tobacco.

Talking to a delegation of Pakistan Tobacco Company in Islamabad on Thursday, he advised that installation of a track and trace system should be ensured in all tobacco factories by the 15th of the next month, Radio Pakistan reported.

The prime minister also gave directions to curb the smuggling of cigarettes and said that nobody will be allowed to inflict any harm on the national exchequer.

READ: PM Shehbaz Sharif welcomes hybrid vehicles project in Pakistan

He said stern action should be taken against elements involved in smuggling and the sale of tax-evaded cigarettes.

Yesterday, the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination launched the national tobacco control strategy 2022-30.

Addressing the launching ceremony, speakers emphasized the significance of this strategy, stating that it is a comprehensive and evidence-based roadmap that will serve as a guide in the government’s efforts to reduce tobacco use and protect the population of Pakistan from its detrimental effects.

The DG Health highlighted the importance of addressing emerging challenges posed by new tobacco products, innovative marketing techniques, and the influence of the tobacco industry, the state news agency reported.

READ: PM Shehbaz Sharif says an individual using foul language against Institutions



The strategy emphasizes the need for continuous monitoring and evaluation to ensure the effectiveness of interventions and to adapt to the evolving landscape of tobacco control.

He added that National Tobacco Control Strategy is a comprehensive document encompassing whole aspects of Tobacco control, its implementation plan and advocacy with all stakeholders which is endorsed by all provincial and regional health departments.

The Special Secretary urged all stakeholders to actively participate in the implementation of the strategy, emphasizing that their dedication and commitment are crucial in achieving our shared goal of a tobacco-free nation.