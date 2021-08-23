PM Imran Khan directs immediate implementation of single national curriculum

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday directed concerned officials to ensure immediate implementation of a single national curriculum with the cooperation of provincial governments.

The PM issued directives while chairing a meeting regarding the enforcement of uniform syllabus here in Islamabad on Monday.

He stressed that Islamic history and the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) should be taught to the children.

The PM noted that Seerat-un-Nabi provides the best solution to all social issues. He appreciated the Education Ministry’s efforts to enforce the national curriculum.

He said the implementation of the syllabus should constantly be reviewed and changes be brought according to the requirements.

He further directed that the syllabus for grade six to 12 should be finalized by the end of this year.

On August 16, Prime Minister Imran Khan had launched Single National Curriculum (SNC) in the country saying that it was his vision from the last 25 years, which people sometimes termed as an impossible thing in the country.

He, however, said that despite criticism, they would not hesitate and would move forward to make one nation through a single national curriculum.