Sindh govt rejects implementation of Single National Curriculum

KARACHI: The Sindh government has given its stance on the Single National Curriculum and rejected to implement the uniform curriculum being introduced by the federal government, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Sindh Education Minister Sardar Shah said in a statement that the provincial government has already shown its reservations on the uniform curriculum. He added that education and curriculum are provincial matters.

Sardar Shah said that the provincial government was not in a position to implement the uniform curriculum without any amendment. He said that the federal government could not impose its decision on the Sindh government as the provinces have powers whether to accept the uniform curriculum or not under the 18th amendment.

The minister said that Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood termed the uniform curriculum as part of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s manifesto, adding, ‘However, it is not part of the constitution. ‘

Shah said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is a democratic party that believes in the supremacy of the constitution, however, the curriculum could not be called ‘national and uniform’ without the participation of the Sindh province.

The education minister said that the government could accept some portions of the curriculum like science subjects, however, each province has its own history, culture and heroes that are being taught in social studies.

Sardar Shah said that the national heroes were included in the Sindh’s education curriculum and it will be, however, it is the province’s constitutional right to teach Sindhi alongside Urdu and English subjects. He added that the Sindh government will not withdraw its decision.

Earlier in the day, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch the country’s Single National Curriculum on Monday.

While addressing a press conference in Islamabad today, Shafqat Mahmood said that the federal government is going to implement the uniform curriculum across the country from Class 1 to 5 from August 16.

The premier will launch the first phase of the Single National Curriculum for students of grade Pre-1 to grade-5 across the country on Monday (tomorrow).

Sources told ARY News that the Sindh government has rejected to implement the uniform curriculum of the federal government and stopped the provincial education minister, secretary education and others to attend the launching ceremony to be held at Prime Minister House.

The provincial government adopted the stance that the decisions related to the curriculum is a provincial matter under 18th amendment.