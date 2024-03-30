PM directs strict action against corrupt officers

ISLAMABAD: In order to ensure accountability across all sectors, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif vowed to take action against smugglers, hoarders, market manipulators and directed strict action against corrupt government officials, ARY News reported on Saturday.

PM Shehbaz Sharif chaired a meeting with an agenda to address illegal activities and criminal mafias, the meeting was attended by Federal Cabinet members, Chief of Army Staff, General Asim Munir, and Chief Ministers.

The participants were briefed on criminal mafias, smuggling, repatriation of illegal aliens, power theft, and measures against hoarding & money laundering. Participants recognized the importance of the initiatives and their positive impact on the economy.

Additionally, the meeting approved an anti-power theft policy between the federal and provincial governments, restructuring agreements of power distribution companies on modern lines and installation of smart meters to eliminate electricity theft.

On this occasion, Army Chief General Asim Munir assured the support of the government’s measures for economic recovery and the unwavering commitment of the Pakistan Army.

The participants in the meeting said that measures against illegal activities and mafias should be vigorously pursued.