PM directs to complete codal formalities to construct vertical housing units

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the authorities to complete all codal formalities at the earliest to construct new vertical housing units, ARY News reported on Friday.

PM Imran Khan chaired a meeting to take stock of the issues pertaining to the Pakistan Public Works Department (PWD) today. He also directed to demolish all those that are too dilapidated to be renovated into decent living places.

PM Khan said that the federal government is focused on providing well-maintained and best quality housing units to the public sector employees. “PWD will be transformed into a smart and effective organisation for this purpose,” he added.

He ordered the authorities concerned to ensure the proper upkeep of all maintainable housing units of the federal government.

The premier further directed to explore all possible innovative measures to ensure the provision of the best quality accommodation units for federal governments employees.

Earlier, PM Imran Khan was briefed on the working of PWD and major issues hampering its efficient disposal of assigned business.

He directed the authorities concerned to take all necessary measures for making PWD an effective organisation for the facilitation of the federal government employees.

The meeting was attended by Housing Minister Ch Tariq Bashir Cheema, Planning Minister Asad Umar, Advisor on Finance Shaukat Fayyaz Tarin, Parliamentary Secretary Housing Mrs Tashfeen Safdar, Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing & Development Authority (NAPHDA) Lt Gen Anwar Ali Haider (Retd) and senior officers concerned.

