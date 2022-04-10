PM election: Shehbaz Sharif, Shah Mahmood Qureshi submit nominations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and Former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has submitted nomination papers for the election of prime minister following ouster of Imran Khan, ARY NEWS reported.

The nomination papers for the prime minister’s slot from PTI was received by Maleeka Bokhari and Amir Dogar.

The decision to nominate Shah Mahmood Qureshi as the candidate for the prime ministerial slot from PTI was taken by a meeting of party’s core committee headed by Imran Khan.

On the other hand, the opposition parties nominated Mian Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz as their joint candidate for the prime minister’s election, scheduled on Monday

The National Assembly will elect new prime minister of Pakistan tomorrow after Imran Khan was ousted through a no-confidence motion.

According to sources, PML-N has collected more than one nomination papers for the election from the NA secretariat.

The nominations for the election can be submitted to the Secretary of the assembly until 2:00pm today. The leaders of joint opposition will submit nomination papers, which will go under scrutiny at 3:00pm and list of the candidates will be displayed after scrutiny. The timings of the National Assembly session scheduled on Monday to elect new prime minister of Pakistan has changed. The National Assembly session to elect the new premier will now be held at 2:00 pm on Monday (tomorrow), contrary to a previous schedule of 11:00 am. Moreover, strict security measures are still in place around the D-chowk with police saying that the roads leading to Parliament will be opened after election of the new premier.

Comments