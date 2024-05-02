PM forms committee ahead of Saudi business delegates visit in Pakistan: Sources

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shahbaz Sharif, on Thursday established a steering committee in preparation for the anticipated arrival of a Saudi Arabian business delegation to Pakistan, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Sources close to the development revealed that the PM formed a 16-member steering committee, with the Petroleum Minister appointed as its chairman, in a proactive approach for the expected arrival of a Saudi Arabian business delegation to the country.

Sources reveal that the steering committee comprised of key stakeholders from various federal ministries including Commerce, Privatization, Power, and Industry and Production.

On the other hand, the delegation of Saudi Arabia is comprised of high-ranking officials such as the Pakistani Ambassador to Saudi Arabia and members from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ chief protocol committee.

Additionally, the Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission and the Minister of State are said to be among the IT committee members, signifying a comprehensive approach to facilitating the visit.

Security measures for the delegation have also been prioritized, with the committee entrusted with the task of coordinating necessary arrangements.

Sources confirm that representatives from key ministries including Power, Petroleum, Home, IT, Commerce, and the Board Committee on Investment are actively engaged in this endeavor.

In addition to logistical and security considerations, the Ministry of Commerce is poised to extend secretarial support to the committee, ensuring streamlined coordination and execution of tasks.