Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm to strengthen economic relations

RIYADH: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia expressed resolve to strengthen economic and investment relations between the two brotherly countries, ARY News reported.

The resolve was expressed during a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi delegation, led by Advisor at the Royal Court and General Secretary of Saudi-Pak Supreme Coordination Council Mohammed bin Mazyad Al-Tuwaijri, in Riyadh on Saturday.

The two sides focused on issues of shared interest and looked into ways to improve their business ties. The agenda item for the meeting was how to encourage and support Saudi investment in Pakistan even further.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received a thorough briefing on the reform objectives of the Saudi government during the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif expressed Pakistan’s desire to take benefit from successful reform policies of Saudi Arabia to strengthen Pakistan’s governance structure on modern lines.

The prime minister said that Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have long-standing brotherly ties that are growing stronger over time. He conveyed his belief that the two countries’ economic relations have progressed into a new stage.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said that during the delegation led by the Saudi Foreign Minister’s visit to Pakistan, notable progress was made about investment in a number of areas.

He said the people of Pakistan hold immense respect and admiration for Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdul-Aziz Al Saud. He also expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and excellent hospitality extended by the Saudi Crown Prince and the Prime Minister.

Mohammed bin Mazyad Al-Tuwaijri and his delegation expressed deep interest on behalf of the Saudi government and companies in enhancing investment in Pakistan. He said following the visit of the Saudi Foreign Minister’s delegation to Pakistan, work has begun on priority basis on Saudi investment in Pakistan.

Mohammed bin Mazyad Al-Tuwaijri, who is also associated with Saudi Vision 2030, briefed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on this vision, and said every possible assistance will be provided to train Pakistani workforce and government officials under vision 2023.

He said Saudi Arabia wants that bilateral economic relations progress in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb, Federal Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ataullah Tarar, Federal Minister for Power Owais Ahmad Khan Leghari, Federal Minister for Commerce Jamal Khan, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Jehanzeb Khan, and other high-ranking officials.

Earlier, the prime minister reached Saudi Arabia to attend a two-day special meeting of the World Economic Forum on Global Collaboration, Growth and Energy for Development in Riyadh.

Deputy Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia Waleed Al Khareeji, Pakistan’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia and embassy staff received the prime minister and his delegation at the Riyadh Royal airport.

The prime minister was invited to attend the WEF meeting by Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud and WEF Founder and Executive Chairman Professor Klaus Schwab.

On the sidelines of the WEF meeting, he is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with the global leaders, head of world bodies and other important personalities.

Sharif last traveled to Saudi Arabia during his second term as PM at the start of the ongoing month.