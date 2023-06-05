PM grieved over martyrdom of Pak Army soldier in South Waziristan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of Lance Naik Muhammad Sabir who embraced martyrdom in an encounter with terrorists in Ladha, South Waziristan.

The prime minister prayed for grant of patience to the bereaved family, the state news agency reported.

He said the whole nation including him pay tribute to this great son of Pakistan army for his sacrifice for the country.

He said Pakistani nation would never forget the supreme sacrifices of their soldiers who laid down their lives for security of the Pakistani nation.

Earlier in the day, a Pakistan Army soldier Lance Naik Muhammad Sabir embraced martyrdom in a gunfight between terrorists and the troops in the South Waziristan district on Monday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press statement, the fire exchange took place between the troops and terrorists in the Ladha area of the South Waziristan district on June 5, 2023.

It added that the troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location.

However, during an intense exchange of fire, Lance Naik Muhammad Sabir (age 30 years, resident of District Mansehra) having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat. Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

Armed Forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.