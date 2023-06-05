Pakistan Army soldier martyred in South Waziristan gunfight: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army soldier Lance Naik Muhammad Sabir embraced martyrdom in a gunfight between terrorists and the troops in the South Waziristan district on Monday, ARY News quoted ISPR.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press statement, the fire exchange took place between the troops and terrorists in the Ladha area of the South Waziristan district on June 5, 2023.

It added that the troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location.

However, during an intense exchange of fire, Lance Naik Muhammad Sabir (age 30 years, resident of District Mansehra) having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat. Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

Armed Forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

On June 3, two Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom and two terrorists were killed in the exchange of fire between the troops and terrorists in the North Waziristan district.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release that a fire exchange took place between troops and terrorists in the North Waziristan district on Jun 3, 2023.

The troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and two terrorists were killed and another two injured. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

However, during an intense exchange of fire, Naik Zaheer Abbas (age 38 years, resident of Khushab District) and Lance Naik Mairaj Ud Din (age 23 years, Resident of Dera Ismail Khan District) having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat.